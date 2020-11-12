Kix 95.3’s Nurse of The Month is: Judy Ekman!
Judy Ekman
Our Nurse of the month this month is Judy Ekman who works at Providence Regional Cancer systems Radiant Care center in Aberdeen. She was nominated with a letter that just simply said:
“Judy Ekman. She is an oncology nurse here in Grays Harbor. She is retiring this year, she’s a ray of sunshine and brightens everyone’s day. She is a breast cancer survivor herself and brings joy and encouragement to all her cancer patients; it’s what she has dedicated her life to. She is very well loved in the community and would be a great winner!”
We can’t argue with that! Judy had dedicated her life to helping people on the Harbor and is the Kix 95.3 Nurse of the month! Listen to her interview below!
