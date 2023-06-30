KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band

June 30, 2023 10:40AM PDT
Photo taken by Phil Luce

Isaac Olson of The Olson Bros Band and Nick Resutek, organizer of the Tennino Music Fest stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show to talk about this years Tennino music fest happening on July 21st and 22nd this year (2023)  And Isaac sings us a couple of new Olson Bros songs! Check out the interview below!

This years event features on Friday 7/21:  Dogger, The Six, and  Headliner – Danny Vernon The Illusion of Elvis, also featuring a 90s themed After Party hosted by DJ Wes.

Saturday 7/22  the lineup includes: Nikko, Kyle Murdock, Luke & Kaylee and Headliner- The Olson Bros Band.

Tickets are $40 for both days or $25 for one day, you can get your tickets at Event Bright by clicking  HERE!

Proceeds go to support The Resutek Charity Foundation to support Youth activities For more information on the festival and the Resutek Charity foundation click Click Here! Listen to the interview below!

