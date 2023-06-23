Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

While Pride Month is coming to a close, the Grays Harbor Pride Festival is preparing for their event in September.

Recently, the organizers announced that the 10th annual Grays Harbor Pride Festival will feature a multi-platinum recording artist, known most prominently for her collaboration with Seattle-based artist Macklemore.

Mary Lambert will headline the event on September 23 in Aberdeen.

Gaining national popularity following her work with Macklemore on the LGBTQ rights single “Same Love”, Seattle-based artist Lambert will be the featured artist at the upcoming local festival.

The Macklemore song featuring Lambert reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States as well as was nominated at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year.

Lambert took the content she created for “Same Love” and used it to develop the song “She Keeps Me Warm” which she released in 2013.

“When we thought about acts to bring to our 10th annual festival, Mary was at the top of my list,” said Jen Gillies, president and co-founder of Out & Proud Grays Harbor Coalition, the nonprofit organization behind Grays Harbor Pride. “She’s from the Pacific Northwest, and it seemed fitting to have a performer join us who has a connection to our area and an unparalleled resume, and who knows the struggles that the LGBTQIA+ community faces.”

Grays Harbor Pride will take place on September 23 at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.

The event is said to be a celebration of all the LGBTQIA+ community has accomplished over the past decade, and a recognition of the work still to come.

“We may like to throw a party – and our pride festival is a fabulous party – but we never forget how this all started and why we are here. This has always been and will always be rooted in protest and advocacy,” said Gillies.

For more information on Grays Harbor Pride (including vendor and sponsorship forms), Out & Proud, and other resources, visit https://ghpride.love.