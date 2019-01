Make sure you get in on FREE TICKET FRIDAY! HERE

RELATED CONTENT

AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!

Lisa Kless from the YMCA of Grays Harbor joins me today at 5 p.m.

Weston job shadowed me today!

Happy New Year from all of us at KIX 95.3

Bill Brown was my guest, hear his interview here!

A tribute to George HW Bush, 41st president of the United States