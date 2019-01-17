Win Tickets to see Dierks Bentley on Free Ticket Friday 1-25-18!

It’s our first Free Ticket Friday of 2019 and it’s an awesome one!! Friday Jan. 25th Kix 95.3 is giving you a chance to Win Tickets to see Dierks Bentley at the Tacoma Dome on Friday February First!!  Dierks Bentley brings “The Burning Man” Tour to the Tacoma Dome with Special guests, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Hot Country Knights!!

 

Just listen to The Luceman & Logan on the Kix 95.3 Morning show on Friday Jan. 25th at 6:50, 7:50, & 8:50 and Rick Moyer in the afternoon at 3:50 4:50 and 5:50!  When we tell you to, text in the code word

Burning

to Kix Text line 360-537-0953 If yours is the 95th text we receive, we’ll call you live on the air! Answer the phone by saying “Hey Kix 95.3, Send me to Dierks Bentley!”  YOU WIN!

 

Must be 18 or older to win!

If you’d like to purchase tickets to see Dierks Bentley just click HERE!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The First Trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is Here! Ray Kahler & Joy Dorsch Talk Musicale! The Olson Band Release New Single & Video Grays Harbor Relay For Life Kick Off Meeting Set for Tomorrow Morning Kix 95.3’s Grammy Getaway Marvel Studios Releases New Captain Marvel Trailer
Comments