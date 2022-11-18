XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas sign two Aberdeen players

This week 2016 Aberdeen Bobcat football standout Joel Dublanko was selected to the new San Antonio Brahmas as part of the relaunched and revamped XFL. Following his schooling in Aberdeen, Dublanko attended the IMG Academy in Florida.

Dublanko was selected as the 71st pick in the 9th Round for the Brahmas, following a short stint on the Seattle Seahawks,

In his signing to the Seahawks, the team said that Dublanko, who went undrafted out of Cincinnati, is from Aberdeen and played at Aberdeen High School before attending IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida as a senior.

Dublanko, who initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, was a team captain who led the team with 113 tackles. He was a first-team All-AAC selection as a senior.

Another 2016 Aberdeen graduate in Kohl Levao was also selected in the Draft.

Levao was selected as Pick 59 in the 8th Round to join the Offensive Line of the Brahmas.

Hawaii Texas Welcome to the herd, Kohl! pic.twitter.com/cerUu4FK3W — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) November 17, 2022

Levao, according to the University of Hawaii website, came to the school after being a four-year starter in High school playing on both sides of the line.

Originally from Pago Pago, American Samoa, 24-year-old Levao during his college career was named All-Mountain West honorable mention, Polynesian Player of the Year and Rimington Trophy watch lists.

The 2023 XFL season is the league’s second season, and the first planned under the new ownership group of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital, and is the third season in the history of the XFL brand that was created and originally owned by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

The new Brahmas have the potential to play the Seattle Sea Dragons in the upcoming season, expected to start on February 18, 2023. A schedule has not been released.