XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas released Dublanko; re-signed Levao
When the San Antonio Brahmas travel to Washington to face the Seattle Sea Dragons for this week’s XFL game, it will be without Aberdeen’s Joel Dublanko.
Prior to the current season, the Brahmas picked up both Dublanko and fellow former Aberdeen player Kohl Levao to be on the team roster.
Dublanko, who initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, was a team captain who led the team with 113 tackles.
Dublanko was selected as the 71st pick in the 9th Round for the Brahmas, following a short stint on the Seattle Seahawks,
Huge DUB(lanko).
Welcome to the team, @JDublanko29! pic.twitter.com/cZwedAeVHW
— San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) November 16, 2022
Dublanko was set to start as middle linebacker for the Brahmas in Week 1, but did not see any on field action.
Another 2016 Aberdeen graduate in Kohl Levao was also selected in the Draft.
Levao was selected as Pick 59 in the 8th Round to join the Offensive Line of the Brahmas.
Hawaii Texas
Welcome to the herd, Kohl! pic.twitter.com/cerUu4FK3W
— San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) November 17, 2022
Levao, according to the University of Hawaii website, came to the school after being a four-year starter in High school playing on both sides of the line.
Originally from Pago Pago, American Samoa, 24-year-old Levao during his college career was named All-Mountain West honorable mention, Polynesian Player of the Year and Rimington Trophy watch lists.
According to multiple websites and messageboards related to the XFL, Dublanko was removed from the San Antonio roster following the first Brahma game of the season when the Brahmas fell to the St. Louis Battlehawks 18-15.
Reports state that Dublanko did not take the field against the Battlehawks and the release was noted as a “personnel decision.”
Prior to his release, Dublanko had been named as one of the five team captains for the Brahmas.
Levao was removed from the roster in early February, prior to the start of the season, although the Brahmas re-signed the OL as part of moves leading into the year.
San Antonio has since made a number of moves since their first game, although Levao is listed on the Brahma website while Dublanko is not.
The Seattle Sea Dragons face the San Antonio Brahmas at Lumen Field on Saturday, March 11 as part of the Week 4 schedule.
Both teams come into this week with 1-2 records on the season
Tickets are available to see the Sea Dragons take on Levao and the Brahmas, or the game can be watched live on ESPN2/ESPN+.
The 2023 XFL season is the first under the ownership group of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.