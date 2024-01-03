KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

WSP report second hit-and-run accident this week; fatality victim identified

January 3, 2024 6:45AM PST
Share
Logo from Washington State Patrol

For the second day in a row, the Washington State Patrol reported a hit-and-run in Grays Harbor featuring a vehicle and unprotected residents.

Following the fatality hit-and-run outside Ocean Shores on Monday afternoon, officials say that another hit-and-run occurred outside Elma.

In an update to the Monday fatality, the Grays Harbor Coroner released the name of the victim as 55-year-old Robert Westby of Aberdeen.

While the Aberdeen man was found on the shoulder by a passerby on Monday afternoon, the accident could have occurred between the evening of Dec. 31, 2023, to the morning of Jan. 1, 2024, on northbound SR 115.

A silver Nissan Rogue was identified by officials as a vehicle being sought in connection with that hit-and-run.

In a report for the Elma accident, WSP says that a 49-year-old Elma woman was crossing Highway 12 on Tuesday morning when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The woman was injured but was able to walk to a bystander’s vehicle as the unknown driver continued on Highway 12 away from the area.

The Elma woman was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for her injuries.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses of both accidents

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Osberg by phone at (360) 473-0300 ext. 0 or email at [email protected].

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Lonely EyesChris Young
11:31am
Wild Flowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
11:25am
Ridin RoadsDustin Lynch
11:21am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
11:18am
TequilaDan Shay
11:11am
View Full Playlist