WSDOT multimodal mobility analysis reporting moves to an interactive, online dashboard

Multimodal mobility analysis by the Washington State Department of Transportation has shifted from being a print publication to a fully interactive, online dashboard.
WSDOT’s recently released Multimodal Mobility Dashboard delivers annual performance data and five-year trends for numerous travel modes on a variety of state-owned facilities.
Officials say that the dashboard improves on last year’s interactive version, highlighting the monthly travel changes experienced during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic year compared to 2019 and 2018.
Along with regional highway travel information, the dashboard format provides quick access to areas ranging from public transportation to WSDOT’s Incident Response program while providing in-depth analysis of multimodal freight mobility, Amtrak Cascades, Washington State Ferries, walking and biking, and from airports statewide.
Highlights from the MMD include:
The MMD currently shows data through 2020, but 2021 data will be factored into the next edition, scheduled to launch in fall 2022.
To learn more about WSDOT’s Multimodal Mobility Dashboard, visit WSDOT’s Accountability website.