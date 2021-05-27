Woman passed away as firefighters responded to blaze in Satsop
A woman passed away as firefighters responded to a blaze in Satsop.
Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that they were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Keys Rd. just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and contacted the occupants of the home who said that everyone was able to evacuate.
They also told deputies that there was ammunition and oxygen tanks exploding inside the home which was fully involved in flames.
According to Fire District 5, a 63-year-old woman who had been speaking with the deputies suddenly became ill and collapsed and the deputies initiated CPR.
Paramedics arrived at the scene and continued CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful.
Fire District 5 says that from statements from the other residents it was determined the woman suffered a medical event unrelated to the fire.
Additional firefighters started a defensive attack on the blaze and assistance was requested from Fire District 2 and Fire District 12.
The blaze was reported out just before 3:30 a.m. and crews transitioned to overhauling the fire.
Fire District 5 says that no other injuries were reported.
Red Cross support was arranged for the five residents who were displaced by the fire.