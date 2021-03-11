      Weather Alert

Wishkah River Bridge inspection will create delays March 15-16

Mar 11, 2021 @ 7:10am

Drivers should plan for delays on the Wishkah River Bridge (on Wishkah Street) coming into downtown Aberdeen. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation tells KXRO that bridge crews will be conducting a routine inspection of the 1925 moveable bridge beginning Monday, March 15 and into March 16. 

Work schedule:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, March 15-16.

During the inspection, crews will reduce the westbound crossing to a single lane.

Drivers are encouraged to add extra time to help prevent delays.

Real-time travel affects are posted online and via local email alerts.

March 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Most Popular Posts
Vaccine rollout continues, as more local residents get first/second shots
Grays Harbor County is removing Vaccine Intake Form
19th District Virtual Town Hall rescheduled for March 10
Shoppes at Riverside tenants have two weeks to find a new home.
Jaime Herrera Beutler Announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition