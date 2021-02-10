      Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch this week; “2 to 13 inches” of snow possible

Feb 10, 2021 @ 7:47am

The National Weather Services says that a prolonged winter weather event is coming this week.

Officials have issued a Winter Storm Watch for this week.

NWS tells KXRO that a series of Pacific storms will bring heavy snow to the region Thursday through Saturday. 

During this time snow and freezing rain will impact much of the low elevations of the Chehalis Valley and southwest Washington. 

The Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Snow is expected to develop by late Thursday morning and continue into Friday morning. 

The heaviest   period of snow is expected to be Thursday evening.

Heavy mixed precipitation with a total snow accumulations of 2 to 13 inches, and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. 

Officials state that travel could be very difficult to impossible in some areas.

