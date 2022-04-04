Westport Light State Park golf course planning continues
The public will have comment opportunities regarding the status of a possible golf course at Westport Light State Park as the process continues to move forward.
Washington State Parks issued a notice that the planning page for the project has been updated regarding a proposal to construct, operate and manage a Scottish links style “artisanal” golf course and a 30- to 40-room inn as part of overall development of Westport Light State Park near Westport.
State Parks is in the process of considering the proposal, but no decisions have been made at this time.
State Parks staff and Westport Golf INC had provided an update to the Commission at its January 2022 work session meeting.
The presentation starts at approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes and is at the following link: Jan. 26, 2022 Washington State Parks Regular Commission Work Session
Washington State Parks, Westport Golf INC and City of Westport staff held a community meeting on Oct. 8, 2019 in Westport, WA.
The Westport South Beach Historical Society recorded this meeting and posted it to their YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgFaFT-Rl4I.
On Aug. 7, 2020, Washington State Parks and Westport Golf INC entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) outlining the process steps — or milestones — that must be taken for the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission to consider the request.
According to WA Parks, the milestones included:
- Pre-scoping (conducting ecological and environmental studies)
- Analyzing of site opportunities and constraints based on what was learned in the pre-scoping milestone
- Developing a master plan development
- Conducting State Environmental Protection Act (SEPA) review
These steps are intended to provide the Commission with enough information to consider approving the proposed master plan for Westport Light State Park.
Environmental and ecological studies for Westport Light State Park have been completed.
No decisions about this proposal have been made.
Officials say that throughout the process, State Parks, Westport Golf INC and the City of Westport will work together to host public and stakeholder meetings to keep the public informed and collect input.
Westport Golf INC is working with a Landscape Architecture firm to conduct an opportunities and constraints analysis during the spring and summer 2022.
The public will be invited to attend a community meeting to learn more about the opportunities and constraints of the site in summer of 2022.
The Westport Golf LLC proposal follows the Washington State Parks’ 2015 real estate policy update, which provides for development of privately financed recreational facilities in state parks. In 2016, the State Parks Commission completed a public process to select four pilot sites for private investment, known as Recreation Concession Areas (RCAs).
Westport Light State Park was one of the four parks identified.