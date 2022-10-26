KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Westport father arrested in murder of son at RV park

October 26, 2022 7:06AM PDT
A murder investigation is underway in Westport and a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Chief Investigations Deputy Darrin Wallace tells KXRO that the investigation began at approximately 3:30 pm on Monday when the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a death investigation at the Hammond RV Park in Westport.  

The victim is a 35-year-old Westport man.  

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrived and contacted witnesses and the suspect, and a search warrant was served at the home. 

 Detectives learned the victim and his 58-year-old father had been in a physical altercation prior to his death.  

There was evidence of a physical assault.  

The 58-year-old Westport man was placed under arrest for Murder in the 2nd degree. 

The investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released when they are available. 

