WDFW seeks public comments on 2021-2023 hunting season proposals
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons and has scheduled several meetings in August and September to discuss proposals with the public.
The hunting season proposals will be posted Monday, Aug. 17, on WDFW’s website for the public to provide comments.
WDFW will accept public comments through Tuesday, Sept. 15.
This year, WDFW has scheduled a series of virtual public meetings by topic to discuss the 2021-23 hunting season alternatives. The meetings are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Thursday, Aug. 20 – Waterfowl
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Carnivores, small game, upland game, furbearers
- Thursday, Aug. 27 – General and equipment
- Tuesday, Sept. 1 – Licensing
- Thursday, Sept. 3 – Elk
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 – Deer
- Thursday, Sept. 10 – Mountain goat, bighorn sheep, and boundaries
The public can attend the events and ask questions in real time by clicking on the corresponding link above.
“Your input helps us develop our recommendations for the 2021-2023 hunting seasons,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “While recommendations will be designed to maintain sustainable populations, we’re also looking at this as way to improve customer service.”
There will be an additional public review process with updated proposals in January 2021. Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission for adoption in the spring 2021.
Members of the public who have limited or no internet connections may call the Wildlife Program Customer Service Desk at 360-902-2515 to request a print version of the survey. Written comments may be mailed to:
Wildlife Program
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
PO Box 43200
Olympia, WA 98504