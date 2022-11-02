WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.

The proposal includes about 12,500 acres in total with acquisitions in Asotin, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Mason, Okanogan, Snohomish, and Yakima counties.

The local property in South Montesano would be the donation of a 1 acre parcel surrounded by the WDFW South Montesano Water Access Area, approximately 1 mile south of town.

If acquired, the land would expand the boat launch site, allowing for additional parking for fishing and boating recreation and access to the area.

The proposals are currently under review through the Department’s annual Lands 20/20: A Vision for the Future process, which launched in 2005. The rigorous review process considers species and habitat management plans, regional conservation initiatives, community perspectives, and outdoor recreation.

“Public input is at the core of how we make decisions about acquiring new public land in line with our goals for conservation and outdoor recreation,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands division manager. “We take our obligation to fully consider the perspectives related to potential new land management obligations seriously, and your input is a key element.”

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will receive a briefing on the proposed land acquisitions during its Dec. 8-10 hybrid and in-person meeting in Clarkston.

More information is available on the Commission webpage.

More information about the proposed land acquisitions is available on WDFW’s land acquisitions webpage. WDFW is accepting comments on the proposed acquisitions via email to [email protected] through Nov. 21.

Members of the public who have limited or no internet connection may also mail written comments to:

Wildlife Program

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

PO Box 43200

Olympia, WA 98504

Following public review and final approval by the WDFW Director, the Department will begin pursuing grant funding, a process that can take several years, to move forward with the proposed acquisitions.

Potential grant sources include the state of Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program and federal grants through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund.