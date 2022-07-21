WDFW seeks applicants for Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applicants for its Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council (WDAC).
The WDAC advises the Department on management of a wide range of non-game animals and their habitats such as songbirds, wolverines, butterflies, and killer whales.
The purpose of the WDAC is to advise the director on matters pertaining to Wildlife Diversity (non-game species and habitat). At the Department’s request, the WDAC may focus on present or emerging issues as they relate to wildlife conservation. Examples include conservation priorities, species status recommendations, and wildlife area plans.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind will appoint up to 15 new members to join incumbent members of the 20-member advisory council based on their interests in wildlife and their ability to communicate their perspectives in a productive manner to the Department and a broader group of stakeholders.
The Department is seeking applicants to represent a broad range of members with a demonstrated interest in wildlife diversity. All members of the public are invited to apply regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.
To ensure the WDAC represents a diversity of views, WDFW especially encourages applicants who can represent urban and rural communities, agricultural and timbered landscapes, eastern Washington, land trusts, hunters, anglers, wildlife enthusiasts, academia, and conservation organizations to apply.
Applicants can be affiliated with an organized group, but affiliation is not required. Applications must be submitted in writing with the following information:
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 5, 2022 to Hannah Anderson, Wildlife Diversity Division Manager by email at [email protected] or by mail at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3141.
WDAC members are appointed to three-year terms. Each member is expected to serve on a sub-committee of the WDAC tasked with making progress and developing recommendations to the director on that topic.
The WDAC will hold at least two one-day meetings a year, one each in eastern and western Washington. Sub-committees will hold additional meetings as needed throughout the year. Most meetings will occur on weekdays, with occasional weekends. Members should be available for meetings beginning as early as September. Council members, upon request, will be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.
As part of WDFW’s efforts to advance respectful and inclusive work environments, the Department expects inclusivity as part of our professional interactions and communications. WDFW aims to ensure that all individuals feel welcome, and are treated fairly and respectfully.
WDFW public meetings are held in ADA-accessible locations, provide assistive listening devices, and welcome caregivers accompanied by children. Automated technology-based translation assistance is available through the Department’s web, virtual meeting, and online public feedback processes. To support equal access, staff are also available to arrange free and timely assistance when needed and notified. Learn more on the WDFW website, by calling 360-902-2349, TTY (711), or emailing [email protected].
WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.