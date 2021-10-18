WDFW invites public comment on spring black bear hunting seasons
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invites the public to submit written comment on a proposed spring black bear season rule change by Oct. 21.
The proposed rule sets the spring black bear special permit limits.
“We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set spring black bear special permit season,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “We’ll use this information to guide how we offer spring black bear special permit opportunities in 2022.”
According to WDFW, the purpose of the proposed amendments is to carry forward a longstanding recreational hunting opportunity to address bear management by continuing to use recreational hunting under a spring bear special permit in 2022.
This would continue geographically focused spring hunting of black bear in areas where WDFW have observed on-going human-bear conflicts, low fall harvest results, commercial timber damage, or concerns for ungulate species recruitment.
In addition, modifications would be made to harvest and inspection procedure and provide a limited hunting opportunity to approximately 664 hunters who receive permits and WDFW anticipates approximately 145 black bears would be harvested through this limited permit hunting opportunity
Follow the link to the survey to provide feedback by Oct. 21. The public can also submit written comments via email or mail to:
WDFW Wildlife Program
PO Box 43200
Olympia, WA 98504-3200
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a public hearing for this rule update at their October meeting.
Visit the department’s website for more information on the proposed rule.