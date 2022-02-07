WDFW invites public comment on rule-making for spring black bear special permits
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting the public to submit written comments on a proposed spring black bear special permit rule change.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted a petition last month to initiate rule-making for a spring black bear special permit season in 2022.
The proposed rule would establish spring black bear special hunting permits for a shortened 2022 season, beginning May 1 and ending June 15.
The amendment also proposes modifications to the harvest and inspection procedures and makes it unlawful to kill a cub or a female with cubs.
“We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set a shortened spring black bear special permit season,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager.
Follow the link to provide feedback through March 12.
The public is invited to submit written comments via email or mail to:
WDFW Wildlife Program
PO Box 43200
Olympia, WA 98504-3200
All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will also host a public hearing for this proposed rule at their March 11 meeting, with a decision scheduled for March 18.
Visit the Department’s website for more information on the proposed rule.
Additional background information from the previous rulemaking process, including specific questions the Commission asked the Department to address, is available on WDFW’s webpage.