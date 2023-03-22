WDFW approves razor clam digging at Long Beach beginning Thursday, March 23

OLYMPIA – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers today confirmed coastal razor clam digging reopens at Long Beach on Thursday, March 23 in addition to digs planned at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

“For the first time this razor clam season, domoic acid toxicity is below closure levels coastwide in Washington,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “We still have plenty of harvestable nice-sized razor clams on all beaches for some equally great digging during the first daylight low tides opportunities of spring.”

The following dig during evening (p.m.) low tide will proceed as scheduled:

March 22, Wednesday, 7:56 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

March 23, Thursday, 8:29 AM; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 24, Friday, 9:13 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 25, Saturday, 9:57 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 26, Sunday, 10:44 AM; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Future tentative digs during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled (digging extended to 1 p.m. on April 12 only):

April 6, Thursday, 7:34 AM; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Friday, 8:10 AM; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 8, Saturday, 8:48 AM; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 9, Sunday, 9:29 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)

April 10, Monday, 10:15 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 11, Tuesday, 11:09 AM; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 12, Wednesday, 12:12 PM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 PM)

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. WDFW will announce digging opportunities via the WDFW razor clam webpage when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. WDFW will continue to regularly dig test samples of razor clams to monitor the situation. More information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, can be found on WDFW’s domoic acid webpage and on the DOH webpage .

The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Digging is prohibited in the razor clam reserves, which are marked by 10-foot poles with signs. The reserves are located just south of the Ocean City approach on Copalis; and 2.8 miles north of the Oysterville approach on Long Beach. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

With the spring fast approaching, Washingtonians should consider buying 2023-2024 recreational hunting and fishing licenses, available from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before current licenses expire after March 31. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.