Watch now: Blake Shelton becomes the party-focused mayor in “UglyDolls”

ABC/Mark LevineYou can check out Blake Shelton in action as one of the UglyDolls in the new trailer for the movie that’s being called the “animated musical event of the year.”

Blake’s friend and The Voice rival Kelly Clarkson also voices a character in the feature, as do Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Pitbull, and others.

Blake plays Ox, the unofficial mayor of Uglyville, and judging from the description of his character, the role may be a bit autobiographical: Ox is a “mentor to all the other UglyDolls” but is “also always on the lookout for a party.”

The movie is based on the popular plush toys launched in 2001, and follows the UglyDolls as they try to find their place in the real world.

UglyDolls is set to premiere May 3.

