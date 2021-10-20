Washington State Patrol announces numbers on separations due to vaccine mandate
The Washington State Patrol issued a breakdown of the number of employees that ended their service this week due to the vaccine mandate placed on state employees.
According to WSP, as of the end-of-business on Monday, October 18, 127 individuals have separated from employment due to the mandate.
This included 10 staff members within District 8, which covers Grays Harbor, Pacific, Jefferson, and Clallam counties. There was not a further breakdown of staff specifically from Grays Harbor.
In total, 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers (67 troopers, 6 sergeants, and 1 captain) were, for varying reasons and in varying ways, separated from employment.
WSP Chief John R Batiste commented, “We will miss every one of them.” He added, “I extend a hardy thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
WSP has approximately 2,200 personnel in 8 districts and multiple geographic detachments and operational divisions.
The departures are spread across the state impacting some areas differently than others. Agency and division leadership have been working with the Contingency Planning Team since the days immediately after the mandate’s announcement.
As the agency moves through the next several days, leaders will gauge the immediate actual impact for short-term mitigation. In that time, the agency will move resources where necessary and specific personnel losses demand adjustment. In the mid and long term, WSP will continue its ongoing efficiency reviews and vigorous recruiting that will fill three new academy classes in the months to come.
On the civilian side, the agency will make similar adjustments and look to fill vacancies with the best candidates possible as soon as possible.
“As for the more than 2,000 individuals who elected to stay with our agency, I am forever thankful. We have the responsibilities of the agency to carry forward and I am not going to ask you to do more with less. We shall do our very best to keep our remaining staff from becoming overburdened by these temporary losses,” said Chief Batiste.
“We must now turn our attention to making sure we deploy our resources in a manner that continues to keep our roadways safe and meets the other core law enforcement responsibilities this agency has met with honor for over 100 years.”
In a message to all WSP personnel Monday evening, the Chief concluded: “Covid is a killer and the state is taking action intended to improve public safety. I thank you for staying on post and staying in service to this state and agency. Better days are ahead. Believe that and know I believe in you.”