Washington Receives $1.9 Million for habitat, research, hunting heritage projects
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners contributed $1,900,848 in grant funding for wildlife habitat enhancement, research and hunting heritage efforts across Washington. RMEF directly granted $215,712 that leveraged an additional $1,685,136 in partner dollars.
“This funding helps enhance nearly 15,000 acres of Washington’s elk country, some of which is ailing due to the spread of noxious weeds and encroaching conifers that choke out native shrubs and grasses so crucial for elk and other wildlife species,” said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer.
Eleven projects benefit habitat across Asotin, Chelan, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Kittitas, Skamania and Yakima Counties. There are an additional four projects of statewide benefit.
In Grays Harbor, funds will be used to improve habitat across 350 acres in the Pacific Ranger District on the Olympic National Forest for Roosevelt elk, other wildlife and pollinators.
Crews will pile slash and girdle young trees in previously thinned stands, treat invasive weeds and plant and seed native plants.
Washington is home to 23 RMEF chapters and more than 14,000 members.
“We greatly appreciate our volunteers for the time and effort they put forth in raising vital funding for RMEF’s mission that is placed back on the ground in their home state,” said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.
According to RMEF, since 1986 they have worked with their partners to complete 729 conservation and hunting heritage outreach projects in Washington with a combined value of more than $132.1 million.
These projects protected or enhanced 502,135 acres of habitat and opened or improved public access to 130,372 acres.
Go here to see the entire list.
About the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation:
Founded more than 37 years ago, fueled by hunters and a membership of more than 231,000 strong, RMEF has conserved more than 8.2 million acres for elk and other wildlife. RMEF also works to open and improve public access, fund and advocate for science-based resource management, and ensure the future of America’s hunting heritage.
Discover why “Hunting Is Conservation” at rmef.org or 800-CALL ELK.