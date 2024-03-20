Walker Hayes At The WA State Fair September 12th

Be fancy like Walker Hayes and get your tickets now for his show on Thursday Sept. 12th at this years WA State Fair! Tickets go on Sale Friday March 22 at ! But you can get your tickets starting today (Wednesday 3/20/24) at 10am by using the pre sale code RADIO So jump on it! Go get your tickets by clicking HERE!

After many, many years in Nashville chasing his dream, Walker Hayes got his breakthrough singing about what he knows best – family, faith, and real life. Most unexpected of all, is that the 43-year-old father has become a country music TikTok star. Propelled by a TikTok dance Hayes made to “Fancy Like” with his teenage daughter, which has more than 35 million views, his TikToks have been viewed hundreds of millions of times and has connected with audiences across genres.

Since “Fancy Like” was released, Hayes’ album Country Stuff The Album has become one of the top country albums in sales and streams in the genre, and is currently the only RIAA certified album in country music released last year. The album also spawned the follow up single “AA,” which was just certified Platinum. Hayes’ success continues to transcend genres, with the release of a new version of current single “Y’all Life” featuring R&B/pop superstar Ciara. Additional cross-genre collaborations include the track “High Heels” featuring international rap/hip hop star Flo Rida and “Jesus’ Fault” featuring Christian rock artist Zach Williams.

Last year “Fancy Like” topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than 6 months at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit number one at country radio, was featured in a nationwide Applebee’s commercial and gave Hayes his first GRAMMY Award nomination as an artist for Best Country Song…all with a song about the simple joys of a date night at Applebee’s with his high school sweetheart, now wife, of 17 years.

Originally from Mobile, Alabama, Hayes’ humble southern roots and family values are put on full display in his new single “Face in the Crowd.” With this new track he continues to share stories that reflect his personal life and experiences that millions of listeners can relate to and a way of writing that led the Washington Post to write “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.” Hayes has performed his music, including the Double-Platinum RIAA certified hit “You Broke Up With Me” from his debut album boom. to national audiences on Good Morning America, CBS Sunday Morning, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The TODAY Show.