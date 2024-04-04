Walk-in services added to Montesano Family Medicine Clinic

Harbor Regional Health tells KXRO that beginning on Monday, April 8th they are adding the walk-in services at their Family Medicine Clinic on Pioneer Avenue in Montesano.

According to the hospital group, the expansion of healthcare access benefits not only the Montesano community, but also any patient requiring immediate walk-in healthcare services.

“We listened to the needs of our communities and are working to provide our patients with more flexible and convenient healthcare options. “ said HRH

As part of the expansion in Montesano, there will be a slight reduction in the hours of the Aberdeen Prompt Care Clinic.

Within Montesano, walk-ins will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM (Last patient accepted by 1:30 PM).

The hospital states that the walk-in hours are intended to provide the community with immediate care options for non-emergency medical needs, ensuring timely and efficient access to quality healthcare services.

Kim Patterson, ARNP, will lead the Montesano HRH Family Medicine walk-in service.

As additional providers are hired, the hours at both Aberdeen and Montesano walk-in clinics could be expanded.

Adjusted Hours at Aberdeen Prompt Care

To better allocate resources and enhance patient care across both locations, we are making a slight adjustment to the Aberdeen prompt care hours:

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays (Last patient accepted by 1:00 PM)

7:30 AM to 3:00 PM on Wednesdays (Last patient accepted by 1:00 PM)

“This adjustment ensures that Harbor Regional Health can efficiently manage resources across both locations, continuing to offer prompt and effective care to our patients in Aberdeen while expanding services in Montesano.”

For more information visit: https://www.ghcares.org/montesano-walkin-clinic

The services for walk-ins are intended to cover;

Immediate Attention: Whether you have a minor injury, a wound infection, or a sudden medical concern, our team is here to help without the need for a scheduled appointment.

Splints and Sprains: We provide expert care for splints, sprains, and other orthopedic injuries, ensuring you get the support and treatment you require.

Minor Burns: If you’ve experienced a minor burn, our skilled medical professionals can offer quick, effective treatment to promote healing.

Specialist Referrals: When necessary, we can facilitate referrals to specialists to address your specific healthcare needs.

And More: Our comprehensive range of services is designed to address a wide variety of non-respiratory medical issues promptly.

Insurance Information:

Please note that HRH accepts insurance plans for which the hospital is contracted. To confirm your eligibility for walk-in services, HRH recommends calling 1-866-537-2778 ahead of time.

“Our friendly staff will be happy to assist you in verifying your coverage and ensuring a smooth and hassle-free visit. If you arrive at Prompt Care and your insurance is not accepted, you will be referred to our Emergency Department, so please call ahead to confirm your insurance.”

Montesano Family Medicine Clinic:

319 Pioneer Ave E

Montesano, WA 98563

Office: 360-249-3300