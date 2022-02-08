Vouchers available for residents to dump flood debris
Grays Harbor residents in need of financial assistance for the removal of debris from recent flooding are able to receive a voucher.
The Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center announced a Flood Debris Voucher Program for local residents available now.
Vouchers are available to all Grays Harbor County residents who experienced flooding between January 1 – January 16, 2022 and have a value of $50 each, redeemable at the Grays Harbor Central Transfer Station (LaMay Enterprises).
Any costs exceeding that amount will need to be paid by the resident.
In order to obtain a voucher, the name and address of the resident will need to be provided.
These vouchers are valid through February 28, 2022 and will no longer be accepted and/or valid after that date.
Most residents can pick up a voucher at their local city office or at Grays Harbor County Emergency Management.
|City
|Location
|Hours
|Aberdeen
|City Hall – 200 E Market St.
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|Cosmopolis
|City Hall – 1300 1st St.
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|Elma
|City Hall Front Office – 202 W Main St.
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|Hoquiam
|City Hall – 609 8th St.
|8:00 AM – 5:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|McCleary
|City Hall – 100 S. 3rd St.
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|Oakville
|City Hall – 204 Main St.
|9:00AM-12:00PM / Mon-Fri
1:00-5:00PM / Mon-Fri
|Ocean Shores
|Utility Billing Office – 800 Anchor Ave NW
|10:00 AM – 2:00 PM / Mon-Fri
|Unincorporated
|Grays Harbor Emergency Management
310 W Spruce Ave Suite 212 Montesano, WA 98563
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM / Mon-Fri
Grays Harbor Central Transfer Station (LeMay Enterprises)
Address: 29 Gavett Lane Montesano, WA 98563
Contact: (360) 533-1251
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 8:00 Am – 5:00 PM / Saturday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Current Disposal Rate:
Tip Fee: $109.50 per ton
Refrigeration: $34.86 plus weight
Car Tire: $2.90 each plus weight
Large Tire: $12.20 each plus weight
Rims: $1.75 each plus weight
If you have not done so already, officials ask that residents fill out a Damage Assessment Form for any damages incurred to Primary Residence, Secondary Residence, and Businesses.
All three forms can be found in English and Spanish on Grays Harbor County Emergency Management’s Recovery Website.