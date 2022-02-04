Volunteers needed for Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee
The Olympic National Forest is seeking volunteers to serve on the Olympic Peninsula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).
Committee members will review and recommend projects that benefit Olympic National Forest resources through Title II funding of the Secure Rural Schools Community and Self Determination Act.
Olympic Peninsula RAC committee members are officially appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture for a term of four years.
There is no compensation for committee members as these are volunteer positions. However, travel expenses can be reimbursed.
Members are expected to meet at least once per year for an annual RAC Meeting, either virtually or in person. Members must be Washington State residents, preferably residing within Grays Harbor, Clallam, Jefferson, Mason, or Thurston counties.
“The Olympic Peninsula RAC has a proven track record of improving collaborative relationships that work across a wide variety of interests. They have successfully proposed projects and allocated funds for improvements that benefit the residents of the Olympic Peninsula, as well as those who come to visit the Olympic National Forest. “
Past projects recommended by the RAC have included noxious weed control, road maintenance, trail improvements, and watershed restoration.
Advisory committee members represent a wide variety of interests. The committee is required to be balanced and diverse with equal representation from industry, environmental groups, recreational groups, elected officials, and local residents. Specifically, the composition of each RAC is to be balanced according to the following three interest categories
- Category A: Organized labor or non-timber forest product harvester groups; Developed outdoor recreation, off-highway vehicle users, or commercial recreation activities; Energy and mineral development, or commercial or recreational fishing interests; Commercial timber industry; or Federal grazing permits or other land use permit holders or represent non-industrial private forest landowners within the area for which the committee is organized.
- Category B: Nationally recognized environmental organizations; Regionally or locally recognized environmental organizations; Dispersed recreational activities; Archaeological and historical interests; or Nationally or regionally recognized wild horse and burro interest groups, wildlife or hunting organizations, or watershed associations.
- Category C: State elected office (or a designee); County or local elected office; American Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the committee is organized; Area school officials or teachers; or affected public-at-large.
Nominees will be evaluated based on their training and experience working with the interest they represent, their demonstrated commitment to collaborative decision-making, and their contribution to the balance and diversity of the RAC.
Citizens interested in applying for RAC membership can find applications on the Olympic National Forest’s website by visiting https://bit.ly/3KpyOGx. Completed forms may be submitted by mail to:
Olympic National Forest
Attn: Amber Brazil
295142 HWY 101 South
Quilcene, WA 98376
All applications must be received or postmarked by February 28, 2022.