Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee to meet in Aberdeen; public invited

An event in Aberdeen is specifically tailored to veterans.
The Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will be holding a Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:30am – 1:00pm at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge #593 in Aberdeen.
Community partners and service providers will be on hand to share how they are serving Veterans and their families in the area.
Veterans, service providers, and the community are invited to attend and learn about programs and services available.
The VAAC is composed of 17 members, including local representation, and advises the Governor and the director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans.
Visit the WDVA website at http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information.
The event will be available to attend either in-person or via a Facebook Live stream.
the livestream and comment with your questions for us to answer live during the session at www.facebook.com/WSDVA/videos
April 21, 2022 from 10:30 – 1:00 pm
Location: Aberdeen Elks Lodge #593
1712 South Boone Street
Aberdeen, WA.
Phone: 360-725-2157