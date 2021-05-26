Vehicular assault charges issued following DUI accident in Pacific County
A 37-year-old Woodland woman is facing two counts of vehicular assault following an accident in Pacific County on Tuesday.
According to the Washington State Patrol, just before 6pm on Tuesday, the woman was driving on the Long Beach Peninsula in her 2004 Jeep Liberty.
When the woman, who was reportedly driving while under the influence, went to make a turn off of SR 103 she failed to yield and was struck by an oncoming vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Portland woman.
Both vehicles had an additional passenger inside, and all four people were injured and transported to the Ocean Beach Hospital.
WSP reports that both the Woodland woman and her 50-year-old male passenger from Lacey were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident, while the woman and man in the other vehicle were wearing them.
The cause of the accident is being cited as Driving While Impared, Failure to Yield Right-of-Way, and an Unsafe Left Turn.