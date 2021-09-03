Valentine selected as District Court Judge
The Grays Harbor County Commissioners chose their new District Court Judge.
At a Special meeting, the commissioners unanimously chose Montesano attorney Megan Valentine for the position.
In July, Judge Copland announced his intent to retire as of August 31.
The commissioners considered 5 applicants to fill the role, but Commissioner Vickie Raines said that Valentine stood out.
The elected seat will appear in the 2022 election.
While interviews occurred prior to his retirement date, the official selection could not occur until September.