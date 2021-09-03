      Weather Alert

Valentine selected as District Court Judge

Sep 3, 2021 @ 6:58am

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners chose their new District Court Judge.

At a Special meeting, the commissioners unanimously chose Montesano attorney Megan Valentine for the position.

In July, Judge Copland announced his intent to retire as of August 31. 

The commissioners considered 5 applicants to fill the role, but Commissioner Vickie Raines said that Valentine stood out.

The elected seat will appear in the 2022 election.

While interviews occurred prior to his retirement date, the official selection could not occur until September.

September 2021
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  
Most Popular Posts
Congrats to Alyssa and Andrea , winners in our Summer Adventure Photo Contest!
Back to School Marketplace giving away clothing, school supplies!
Two accidents last night in Grays Harbor result in injuries
Two weekend accidents cause injuries in Grays Harbor
Medical or religious exemption might not be enough for DOC workers to keep their job
Connect With Us Listen To Us On