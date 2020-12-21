Vaccinations phases to begin December 22nd at Grays Harbor Community Hospital
Beginning tomorrow, Grays Harbor Community Hospital will begin administering vaccines for healthcare workers and first responders.
Officials from the local hospital say that they were allocated 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning on Tuesday, December 22nd, priority will be given to those working in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
In Phase 1A, those receiving doses include;
Healthcare Personnel – including first responders – who have direct patient contact (within 6 feet) and are unable to telework including:
- Personnel who provide services to patients or patients’ family members
- Personnel who handle infectious materials
- Can include personnel who work in inpatient or outpatient settings
- Personnel without known infection in prior 90 days
- Workers in sites where direct patient care is being delivered to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, including sites where suspected patients are directed for COVID testing and care
- Example setting: hospital sites managing suspected/confirmed COVID patients; emergency departments; urgent care; clinics (walk-in, respiratory); home; isolation and quarantine facility
-
- Examples types of workers: health care workers; technicians; security; environmental, janitorial, and facility staff; nonremote translators; counselors; home health aides, caregivers, and companions
- Workers performing high-risk exposure procedures with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients
- Example procedures: endotracheal or cough inducing intubation; cough induction or cough inducing procedure (e.g., nasogastric tube); bronchoscopy; suctioning; turning the patient to the prone position; disconnecting the patient from a ventilator; invasive dental procedures and exams; autopsies; respiratory specimen collection; cardiopulmonary resuscitation; upper endoscopy; laparoscopic surgery; placement of chest tubes for pneumothorax
- Workers (including pharmacists and occupational health staff) administering vaccines to Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c populations
Allocations of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be determined by the state.
The local hospital says that at this time they are uncertain when they will have enough vaccine doses to offer to those in other phases.
They will communicate information as quickly as we can be safely confirmed.
More information about COVID vaccination will be available at https://www.ghcares.org/covid19-vaccine-grays-harbor
Detailed Information about Phase 1a can be found at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/VaccineAllocationPhase1A.pdf