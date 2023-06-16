Update: Date changes for Riverside Bridge overnight closures in Hoquiam

Timing for work on the Riverside Bridge in Hoquiam has been adjusted with new closure dates.

The Washington State Department of Transportation had said that overnight work on the bridge would cause closures starting June 15, but on the day officials announced the change.

The contractor working for the Washington State Department of Transportation updated the schedule.

Nighttime closures will now begin starting Tuesday, June 20 as crews will close the Riverside Bridge to traffic overnight, while upgrading the machine rooms that help operate the bridge.

The first overnight closure will start at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

During the closure, northbound US 101 travelers will follow the signed detour over the Simpson Avenue Bridge with a flagger alternating traffic one direction at a time through a single lane.

Riverside Bridge closures

June

9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

9 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22.

9 p.m. Thursday, June 22 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 23.

July

9 p.m. Monday, July 17 to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 to 5:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

Any additional overnight closures will be announced at a later date on the WSDOT app and real-time map. Travelers may also see daytime or nighttime single-lane closures.

Travelers can sign up for email updates for Grays Harbor County to get the latest information on road construction projects in the area.