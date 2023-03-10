Up to $75k available through Small Business Disaster Relief grants for Grays Harbor businesses

Grays Harbor businesses that suffered flood or human-made disaster damage over the past three years could be eligible for funding to help recovery, but they have a short window to apply.

Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) is assisting the Washington State Department of Commerce for new Small Business Disaster Relief grants.

According to GGHI, Commerce has $9.7 million available in grants for small businesses with annual gross receipts of $5 million or less.

Applicable businesses will have sustained a reduction in business income or activity as the result of: natural disaster such as flooding, and human-caused disaster such as a major utility disruption resulting in property damage or prolonged outages, including arson.

The eligible natural disaster for Grays Harbor County is DR-4650-WA which includes the king tide and flooding that occurred in the area between December 26, 2021 and January 15, 2022.

Eligible human-caused disasters (i.e. arson) must have occurred between October 2021 and March 2023.

The grant limit is $75,000 per entity and funds may be used to reimburse the following eligible expenses: payroll, utilities and rent, marketing and advertising, building improvements and repairs, replacing damaged inventory and equipment, and other operational and business expenses related to a qualifying disaster.

“Grays Harbor County endures threats of flooding on a regular basis and GGHI is happy to support the economic recovery of those businesses negatively impacted by recent flooding and human-made disasters,” says Lynnette Buffington, GGHI CEO. “We encourage all impacted businesses to apply for assistance, it is an excellent opportunity.”

As the county’s designated Associate Development Organization (ADO), GGHI will be representing Grays Harbor County entities with their application.

Applications are due March 31, 2023.

Within the grant application, applicants will be prompted to name their local ADO. In this field, insert ‘Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’. The ADO Representative should be ‘Lynnette Buffington’, email, [email protected] and GGHI office number (360) 532-7888.

Eligible entities will also need to provide their Washington State Business License, proof of address, W-9, UEI number, 2019-2021 tax returns, and documentation of receipts.

Contacts can be directed to the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected] Further questions or concerns can be emailed to [email protected]