Two vacancies on Naselle-Grays River Valley School District Board looking for applicants

Naselle-Grays River Valley School District has openings for two school board director areas.

The positions are for Areas 1 and 4.

The 1st District covers the northeastern part of the district, covering the Grays River and outlying areas, while the 4th District covers what could be considered the downtown Naselle area, including the school itself.

“The Naselle-Grays River Valley School District is located 30 miles east of the Pacific Ocean in southwest Washington. The 300 students occupy an elementary, middle, and high school. Special services are also provided through a cooperative program with the Educational Service District 112.”

Anyone interested in being on the board and who are registered to vote within those areas of the district are encouraged to apply and submit a letter of interest.

Those who would like to fill the role may apply by contacting Rhiana Jacot at [email protected] to receive an application.

A Board director map is available at https://naselleschools.org/files/page/1114/05520prop.pdf

The District hopes to interview and appoint candidates at the November school board meeting on 11/21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.