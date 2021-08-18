Two Stafford Creek units up for closure
A portion of Stafford Creek Correctional Facility may close under a proposed change.
The Washington State Department of Corrections will be holding a stakeholder meeting on Thursday, Aug 19, 2021 to discuss the possible closure of two units at Stafford Creek.
Closures by DOC have been considered in a phased approach.
Each phase addresses a different level and approach to consolidations and closures and will involve meetings with key groups and stakeholders. The department will reach out to stakeholders to hear comments as we progress through each phase.
- First Step – a consolidation of units within facilities,
- Phase 1 – low-impact closures, and
- Phase 2 – high-impact closures.
On their website, the DOC states that in May 2021, they shared a draft proposal for the potential closure of units within prison facilities for Phase 2.
Phase Two Units Under Consideration:
- Coyote Ridge Corrections Center – Camas Unit
- Larch Corrections Center – Silverstar Unit
- Stafford Creek Corrections Center – Units H3/H4
- Washington State Penitentiary – Unit 10
The proposed closures at a number of state institutions was brought forward due to a number of factors, according to officials;
- The expansion of community-based reentry programs and the State v. Blake court decision.
- Corrections has seen a 54% decrease in prison admissions from March 2020 to June 2021 compared to the same time frames in 2019 and 2020.
- Of the 17,000 total prison beds statewide, approximately 4,000 are empty as of July 20, 2021, and that number is expected to grow.
- All budgets, including the 2021-2023 biennial budget, passed by the Legislature, and signed by Governor Inslee, require the department to reduce prison spending by $80 million over the next two years.
- With a significant increase in the number of vacant beds, the state must address this unfunded capacity issue now.
A listening session and meeting on facility closures in Phase Two of their plan, which includes Stafford Creek, is taking place on Thursday, August 19.
Facility Unit Closure Phase Two Stakeholder Meeting – Thursday, August 19, 2021
5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Families, Community-based Organizations and others
DOC is inviting families, community-based organizations and others who are interested in participating in an open virtual listening session to discuss the potential closure of units.
- Participate via Microsoft Teams, click here to join the meeting
- To call in by phone (audio only): (564)-999-2000, 649225127# Phone Conference ID: 649 225 127#
Residents can send questions and comments to DOC Reentry Expansion (email)