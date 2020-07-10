Two pieces of property in Hoquiam could be rezoned
The City of Hoquiam posted a release notifying the public that the owner of two parcels on 23rd Street in Hoquiam is looking to rezone the property to Residential after the formerly Residential land had been rezoned as Commercial.
According to the announcement , the request to rezone was made in March to the city and the public will have an opportunity to comment if they see fit.
The abbreviated legal description for the subject property is identified under parcel numbers 051202200601 and 051202200602.
The sites are physically located at 601 and 607 23rd Street, Hoquiam, Washington.
A SEPA Determination of Non-Significance was issued by the City on 4-9-2020.
The City of Hoquiam Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing to consider the request on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Due to restrictions on public meetings, the meeting will be conducted via ZOOM at this address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j84477577572.
Adjoining property owners are being notified in accordance with the requirements of Section 10.07.070 of the Hoquiam Municipal Code.
All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing via ZOOM or submit written comments on the proposal to the City of Hoquiam, Department of Public Works, 609 8th Street, Hoquiam, Washington 98550. All written correspondence must be received by the City by 5:00 PM July 28, 2020.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting the City Building Official at phone number 360-538-3980.