Two new COVID-19 cases bring Grays Harbor’s total to 23
Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor’s COVID-19 case count is now at 23 after two new cases were identified.
Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management tell KXRO that they were notified of the two additional cases and they have completed case investigations and close contacts are being notified.
They say that as the County continues to progress in reopening phases, citizens in the community need to be mindful that COVID-19 is still present and that exposure may still occur.
In order to remain a safe and healthy community, Grays Harbor Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Management want to remind citizens that it is still important to maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and wear face coverings whenever possible in public.
Public Health is required to safeguard people’s protected health information by law.
Information collected during a disease investigation is Protected Health Information (PHI) and is legally protected by The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.
This act applies even during a pandemic such as COVID-19.
Please show compassion and support for individuals who are sick and respect their right to privacy.
Case counts
Grays Harbor County has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- March 2020: 2 cases
- April 2020: 10 cases
- May 2020: 5 cases
- June 2020: 6 cases
Grays Harbor County Public Health will continue to operate a COVID-19 call center that will assist people with testing referrals.
Assistance is available in both English and Spanish. Call (360) 964-1850.
The call center is available Monday through Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 12:30pm-4pm.