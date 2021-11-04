      Weather Alert

Two local men killed in head-on collision

Nov 4, 2021 @ 7:36am

Montesano, WA – Two local men were killed in a head-on collision yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening a 2003 Ford F250 was pulling a trailer east on SR 12 at the Wynoochee River Bridge.

The state patrol says that the driver, a 29 year old Longview woman, then lost control of the trailer and it went into the westbound lanes.

The trailer collided with a 2019 Kia Sorento and a 1994 Nissan Pathfinder that were both heading west on the highway.

All three vehicles came to rest blocking the westbound lanes.

The State Patrol says the driver of the Kia, a 41 year old Aberdeen man, and the driver of the Nissan, a 33 year old Aberdeen man, were killed in the collision.

Two passengers in the three vehicle collision were also transported to Harbor Regional Health Hospital for their injuries.

The road was closed for approximately five and a half hours.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

