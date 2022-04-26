Two-alarm fire in Aberdeen claims life

Aberdeen, WA – A two-alarm fire in Aberdeen claimed a life over the weekend.
The Aberdeen Fire Department tells KXRO that just before 5:30 AM on Saturday, the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments were dispatched to a structure fire at 215 N H St. in Aberdeen.
They say that the initial units on scene arrived to find a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building extending to the front of the building.
The two story residence was abandoned and most of the windows and doors were covered with plywood.
According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, there was one civilian fatality in the fire and the cause and origin of the blaze is still under investigation.
A total of 16 firefighters responded to the fire, 10 from Aberdeen and 6 from Hoquiam.