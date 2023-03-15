Twin Harbors reopens as part of 10 days of razor clam digs approved starting March 17; tentative dates announced for April

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed coastal razor clam digging reopens at Twin Harbors, and Copalis on Friday, March 17. This is in addition to Mocrocks which opens on Saturday, March 18.

This is the first razor clam opening for Twin Harbors since November when higher than normal domoic acid levels shut down all digging on coastal beaches.

“As wonderful as it is to now be able to offer harvest days on Twin Harbors, we are disappointed that Long Beach still remains above the domoic acid toxicity closure level,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Diggers can expect abundant populations of nice-sized clams on open beaches. Digs switch to morning low tides on March 23-26 providing the first daylight opportunities of spring.”

The following digs during evening (p.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

March 17, Friday, 4:10 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 18, Saturday, 5:06 PM; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 19, Sunday, 5:54 PM; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 20, Monday, 6:38 PM -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 21, Tuesday, 7:18 PM; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 22, Wednesday, 7:56 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

March 23, Thursday, 8:29 AM; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 24, Friday, 9:13 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

March 25, Saturday, 9:57 AM; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

March 26, Sunday, 10:44 AM; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Future tentative digs planned during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled (digging extended to 1 PM on April 12 only):

April 6, Thursday, 7:34 AM; 0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Friday, 8:10 AM; -0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 8, Saturday, 8:48 AM; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 9, Sunday, 9:29 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 10, Monday, 10:15 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 11, Tuesday, 11:09 AM; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 12, Wednesday, 12:12 PM; 0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (digging extended until 1 PM)

April 19, Wednesday, 6:44 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 20, Thursday, 7:28 AM; -0.9 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 21, Friday, 8:09 AM; -1.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 22, Saturday, 8:50 AM; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 23, Sunday, 9:31 AM; -0.8 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 24, Monday, 10:14 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 25, Tuesday, 11:01 AM; 0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The digs on the north beaches coincides with both the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival as well as the closure of State Route 109 outside Hoquiam, meaning that anyone heading to Copalis or Mocrocks may need to detour around the closure, potentially causing some additional traffic delays on the Ocean Beach and Powell Roads.

Tentative dates in April will coincide with the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival April 8-9, with the hope that domoic acid levels will drop enough to open the beach during that event.

The Washington Department of Health (WDOH) labs indicate domoic acid levels at Long Beach remain slightly above the health guideline cutoff range.

WDFW will announce digging opportunities when marine toxin tests show it is safe to do so.

The daily limit is 15 razor clams per person. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Digging is prohibited in the razor clam reserves, which are marked by 10-foot poles with signs. A reserve located just south of the Ocean City approach on Copalis. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.

With the spring fast approaching, Washingtonians should consider purchasing 2023-2024 recreational hunting and fishing licenses, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before current licenses expire after March 31.

All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. To be notified of in-season rule changes as they are announced sign up for email notifications at wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.