Trace Adkins Releases New Song and Video with “Just the Way We Do It,”
Trace Adkins hosts a festive free-for-all full of friends, food and fireworks in his new video for “Just the Way We Do It,” which was released on Aug. 21.
Written by Jeffrey Steele, Danny Myrick, Kip Raines and Bart Allmand, “Just the Way We Do It” is featured on Trace’s upcoming EP, Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy (Oct. 16)
The six-song set, which was produced by Bart Butler, includes recently released songs “Just the Way We Do It,” “Mind on Fishin’,” and “Better Off.” Songwriters Hillary Lindsey, Corey Crowder, Josh Osborne, Jeffery Steele and more penned tracks on the new EP.