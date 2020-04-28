      Weather Alert

TRACE ADKINS re-recorded his 2012 song “Tough People Do” with updated lyrics

Apr 28, 2020 @ 9:11am

Trace Adkins recently re-recorded his 2013 song “Tough People Do”  With new lyrics about coronavirus and quarantining, check out the video and you can read the lyrics below.

 

Lyrics:

Back in 39 she was 26

The wife of a soldier tryin’ to raise four kids

On rationed out beans and watered down milk

Tryin’ to keep ’em all warm with a patchwork quilt

That great depression ended about 1945

But grandma lived to be 92

See, tough times don’t last Tough people do

 

Tough people pull themselves up by the bootstraps

When they hit hard luck

And they stay strong and they keep on fightin’

Like they don’t know how to lose

Tough times don’t last Tough people do

 

Those talkin’ heads on CNN

Say we’ll never get out of this hole we’re in

Unemployment’s up and the market’s down

And no one knows what we ought to do now

Well, I’d interrupt that program

with a little headline of my own

This just in from the old red, white and blue

Tough times don’t last Tough people do

 

Tough people pull themselves up by the bootstraps

When they hit hard luck

And they stay strong and they keep on fightin’

Like they don’t know how to lose

Tough times don’t last Tough people do

 

I’ve been out of work day 35

My bank account’s about bone dry

Been lookin’ for a job

no luck so far

But I bought a little time when I sold my car

Well, I’ll go dig a ditch if that’s what it takes Baby,

somehow or another we’ll get through

 

Tough times don’t last

Tough times don’t last

Tough people do

Tough people do

