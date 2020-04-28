TRACE ADKINS re-recorded his 2012 song “Tough People Do” with updated lyrics
Trace Adkins recently re-recorded his 2013 song “Tough People Do” With new lyrics about coronavirus and quarantining, check out the video and you can read the lyrics below.
Lyrics:
Back in 39 she was 26
The wife of a soldier tryin’ to raise four kids
On rationed out beans and watered down milk
Tryin’ to keep ’em all warm with a patchwork quilt
That great depression ended about 1945
But grandma lived to be 92
See, tough times don’t last Tough people do
Tough people pull themselves up by the bootstraps
When they hit hard luck
And they stay strong and they keep on fightin’
Like they don’t know how to lose
Tough times don’t last Tough people do
Those talkin’ heads on CNN
Say we’ll never get out of this hole we’re in
Unemployment’s up and the market’s down
And no one knows what we ought to do now
Well, I’d interrupt that program
with a little headline of my own
This just in from the old red, white and blue
Tough times don’t last Tough people do
Tough people pull themselves up by the bootstraps
When they hit hard luck
And they stay strong and they keep on fightin’
Like they don’t know how to lose
Tough times don’t last Tough people do
I’ve been out of work day 35
My bank account’s about bone dry
Been lookin’ for a job
no luck so far
But I bought a little time when I sold my car
Well, I’ll go dig a ditch if that’s what it takes Baby,
somehow or another we’ll get through
Tough times don’t last
Tough times don’t last
Tough people do
Tough people do