Toys for Tots drop-off locations at local Les Schwab stores
While residents would normally see Toys for Tots donation barrels throughout the area, with limited in-business access the options for the program have been stunted. This year, the amount of drop-off locations has decreased, but the program is still operating for the holidays.
Les Schwab Tire Centers locations throughout the region, including all three businesses in Grays Harbor, are serving as the sole location for drop offs to the program this year, according to Toys for Tots Coordinator John Moysiuk.
Without a local representative running the program this year, the Thurston County coordinator is running the local distribution as well.
According to the official Marine Toys for Tots website, the program has distributed over 584 million toys to over 265 million children since 1947.
The program reached out to local schools to ask staff for recommendations on families most in need, and lists have been prepared.
The program is looking for donations of toys for all age groups, although Moysiuk tells KXRO that donations for older children, such as basketballs and other sports items, are the most limited at the moment.
Toys are being accepted up until the last minute leading up to Christmas
Residents can donate now at any Les Schwab location within Grays Harbor.
Local Les Schwab Manager Don tells KXRO that due to restrictions, if residents are uncomfortable coming into one of the locations in Grays Harbor, they have the ability to call ahead to have an employee meet them in the parking lot to take either or a toy or monetary donation.
Monetary donations can be made online for those who do not feel comfortable purchasing an item or visiting the drop-off sites.