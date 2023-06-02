Tillamook issues voluntary recall of specific ice cream due to allergy concerns

Tillamook has issued an allergy alert on undeclared wheat and soy in Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream packaged in Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream cartons.

The FDA issued an alert that Tillamook County Creamery Association this week voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of family-size 1.5qt cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, lot TL-41-80, BB041324, due to undeclared wheat and soy.

According to the alert, the Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream contains wheat and soy, which are not declared on the Chocolate Peanut Butter label.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

No more than 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in question were distributed ONLY in Safeway grocery stores and only in the state of Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

The product in question is packaged with a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter carton sidewall but with a Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl lid. The affected lot codes TL-41-80 and BB041324 (which means best by date of 04/13/2024) are printed on the bottom of the carton.

Tillamook became aware of the mis-labeling issue when a consumer notified the company that Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream was found inside the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at [email protected] or 855-562-3568.