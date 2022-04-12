Three SkillsUSA students qualify for Nationals; Cowboy BBQ scheduled to raise funds

Aberdeen students have qualified for the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference, and they are raising funds for the trip.
Local SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that three students are heading to the national competition June 20-24, 2022.
Earning their way to Atlanta, GA for the event are senior Logen Seguin for Electrical Construction Wiring, Senior Logan Sias in HVAC, and sophomore Keara Burns in Major Appliance.
All three earned gold medals on the regional level to qualify for nationals.
Silver medal winners from local schools were senior Isaac Henninger in Electrical Construction Wiring, senior Arthur Powers in Major Appliance, and the team of sophomore Ayden Giffin and sophomore Clyde Tighe in Audio Production.
Also competing for the Bobcats were junior T.J. Baller in Construction, and the Robotics team of seniors Connor Reed and Michael DeBard.
To raise money for the trip, SkillsUSA will be hosting their annual Cowboy BBQ on Wednesday, May 18th from 6pm to 7:30pm.
The $10 tickets can be purchased through one of the National Team members, or at the Comptroller’s Office at AHS.