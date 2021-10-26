      Weather Alert

Threat of river flooding Wednesday Night through Friday for Grays Harbor

Oct 26, 2021 @ 6:29am

Grays Harbor rivers have a threat of flooding coming up later this week.

This hydrologic outlook extends to Jefferson, Clallam, Mason, Lewis, Thurston, King, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

The National Weather Service in Seattle states that the current weather pattern has additional moisture being forecast to impact western Washington Wednesday and Thursday with high snow levels and rain, heavy at times in the mountains. 

Areas rivers are expected to respond with sharp rises. 

Minor river flooding is possible for a few rivers by Thursday night or Friday.

Additional information will be provided in the next couple of days as details become more clear.

