This Saturday the Dog Park Grand Opening!
Ashley and Wagner enjoy the Dog Park in South Aberdeen
We are so excited about being at the grand opening of Garley Park’s new DOG PARK in South Aberdeen! Bring the K-9 and come on over! There will be prizes for the largest dog, the smallest dog and crowd favorite! Rick Moyer will be there from 11-2 giving away prizes and interviewing dogs and their owners! Come say hi! Sponsored by Dennis Company, Pacific Care Center, Harbor Regional Health and Alpha Media Grays Harbor!
Garley Park is located at W Huntley St, in Aberdeen