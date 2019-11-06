The Southwest Foster Family Association’s Holiday Fundraiser Set for This Friday
Tiffany Maki & Molly Rowe with Kix 95.3 morning show host The Luceman
Tiffany Maki and Molly Rowe with The Southwest Foster Family Association stopped by the Kix morning show to talk about their annual holiday fundraiser benefiting Grays Harbor and Pacific County Foster Children.
The event is happening this Friday at the 40 et 8 Club in Aberdeen. It all starts at 6 pm with a taco feed, admission is by donation.
There will also be a silent & live auction with many great items donated from the community as well as a 50/50 raffle! Check out the interview below..
If you would like to donate an item for auction or a monetary donation to the cause you can check out the Facebook event page by clicking HERE!
Southwest Foster Parent Association Annual Auction is coming soon!! We look forward to gathering our community to celebrate the children we serve. Please join us to help raise money to support our foster kids during the Christmas Holiday and all year round. Funds raised will go directly to our kids in Grays Harbor and Pacific County. The foster care system provides for all of our kid’s needs, but it isn’t Santa Clause. As usual, a free taco bar will be provided as well as a No Host Bar. We will have a silent and live auction, which will include lots of desserts!! Debit and Credit Cards accepted. Please feel free to share this event.
As a side note, if you would like to donate an item, a dessert or $$$ to the auction, please message us on this event page. We would appreciate any help you can give to make this event as successful a possible 🙂