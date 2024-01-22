The Relay for Life of Grays Harbor looks to be returning

In January 2023 it was announced that the Relay for Life of Grays Harbor was no more, and no event would be scheduled for the year.

According to a post from the local event at that time, they say that the change had been brought to their attention by an American Cancer Society representative that Grays Harbor no longer had a Relay.

The post states that the discovery came when they went to do a reset for the ACS website to reflect the 2023 plans, but when you use the “Search for a Relay” option, Grays Harbor was no longer listed.

The post from the local group says that for 2023, the closest Relay event was held in Thurston County.

They added at that time that they did not know if reforming for 2024 would be possible, but more would be known once they learned more from ACS.

Information on the American Cancer Society website lists that a 2024 Relay for Life of Grays Harbor event is being scheduled for June 1 & 2 at Seabreeze Oval at the Hoquiam High School.

The official ACS website features opportunities to register a team, find out more details, or make donations to assist the local event and teams.

In 1985, Dr. Gordy Klatt began the Relay for Life tradition when he walked for 24 hours at the University of Puget Sound track to raise money for ACS.

Local residents followed his example and the Relay for Life of Grays Harbor began in 1986, bringing thousands to the area for the 24-hour event yearly.

Other local events followed, including East Grays Harbor and Pacific County events. Both of those events have since ended.