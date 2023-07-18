“The Prom” opens This Thursday At The Bishop Center at Grays Harbor College
Grays Harbor College’s The Bishop Center opens the Musical “The Prom” This Thursday night( 7/20/23 ) And runs through this Sunday. Performances are This Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30pm and 2pm on Sunday! Cast members Gary Morean (Barry Glickman, Hania Bielec (Emma Nolan) & Patty Sundstrom (DeeDee Alan) Stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show to talk about this years Summer Musical at GHC’s Bishop Center! For more on this production and to purchase tickets just log onto the Grays Harbor College Bishop Center’s website by clicking HERE!
The Prom
Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.