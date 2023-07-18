KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

“The Prom” opens This Thursday At The Bishop Center at Grays Harbor College

July 18, 2023 10:42AM PDT
Share
“The Prom” opens This Thursday At The Bishop Center at Grays Harbor College
Photo by Phil Luce

Grays Harbor College’s The Bishop Center opens the Musical “The Prom” This Thursday night( 7/20/23 ) And runs through this Sunday. Performances are This Thursday, Friday, & Saturday at 7:30pm and 2pm on Sunday!  Cast members Gary Morean (Barry Glickman, Hania Bielec (Emma Nolan) & Patty Sundstrom (DeeDee Alan) Stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show to talk about this years Summer Musical at GHC’s Bishop Center!  For more on this production and to purchase tickets just log onto the Grays Harbor College Bishop Center’s website by clicking HERE!

 

The Prom

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

More about:
Grays Harbor College
Summer Musical
The Bishop Center
The Prom

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Dont Get Better Than ThatLocash
4:38pm
4:33pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
4:29pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore / Priscilla Block
4:26pm
How Country FeelsRandy Houser
4:22pm
View Full Playlist